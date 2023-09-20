A video of a little girl attending school dressed as a police officer has left many people gushing with admiration

She left many people in awe as they rushed to watch her, with some singing her praises

Netizens who saw the video showered praises on the little girl for having the ambition to become a police officer

A little Ghanaian girl is trending online after a video of her dressed as a police officer hit the internet.

The heartwarming video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the moment she showed up on a school premises acting bossy in the beautiful black uniform.

Little girl goes to school dressed as a police officer Photo credit:@patrickkwame10/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Her majestic entrance got people's attention and some parents and teachers rushed to catch a glimpse of her.

Many who were amazed to see her were heard in the video cheering her on as she walked with confidence and swag into her classroom.

The video, which was captioned "The cutest police officer in Ghana," has gathered over 6,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise the little girl

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video praised the little girl, with many saying she chose a good profession.

solomonnanakataky stated:

i have never seen a lady who is an IGP before. it's my pray that you will be the first lady to fill that position.

Rev. Elkanah Amoako Graceman indicated:

profession I respect alot , I salute you IGP incoming

engineerobiri reacted:

Please post a picture of her in the uniform, we have to make her trend..

Stars replied:

see how the Ghana flag dey weigh her like that, signifying Ghana isn't a small country like that

rukayastone

Wow that is my lovely sweet garden daughter you are bless with beautiful soul

Boy shows up at school dressed as a Navy officer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a little young boy also left many gushing with praises after showing up on career day at his school sporting a Navy officer's uniform.

The child's mother shared the impressive images of her boy in the Navy uniform and gushed over him.

The proud mother captioned the post:

''Career day at my baby’s school, and he showed up like this.''

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh