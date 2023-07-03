A video of Linda Osei opening up on what happened when she conceived Felicia Osei has gone viral

The woman revealed that the man responsible for the pregnancy tried to get her to terminate the pregnancy

Netizens who saw the video praised Linda Osei for using her lived experience to advise others

The mother of Felicia Osei has admitted she nearly got rid of the popular TikToker and media personality during pregnancy.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Linda Osei often known as Maa Linda revealed that she was pregnant with Felicia Osei when she was just 18 years old and already had given birth to one child.

Linda Osei opens up on how she nearly terminated Felica Osei Photo credit: @osei_felicia/Instagram @lindaosei0/TikTok

She said that during that time, the man responsible for the pregnancy also informed her of his pending travel, hence admonishing her to terminate the pregnancy.

"When we got to the place where the procedure was being done, I realized that the women who were leaving the facility didn't look happy. I complained about it but was told that nothing would happen to me."

At that point, Maa Linda said she opted not to go ahead with her intended plan and decided to have the baby.

"My sister, if I had terminated the pregnancy, where would Felicia be, Please if you are pregnant, do not terminate the pregnancy because you do not know what the future holds for that baby"

She made this revelation following the disclosure by Yvonne Nelson in her memoir that Sarkodie told her to terminate her pregnancy

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 100 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise Linda Osei

Netizens who reacted to the video were full of praise for Maa Linda for doing the right thing and keeping the pregnancy.

feliciaoboshe commented:

thank you mama i really appreciate you

user4705017759742 indicated:

this woman has written her book here

user3687115488376 stated:

You need book ooo maa Linda

fidelis stated:

This Book is called am not maa Linda.

Ship Dealer slams Yvonne Nelson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer, has lashed out at Yvonne Nelson over the release of her much talked about memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Ship Dealer, in a video, said the actress erred in mentioning the name of Sarkodie in the book.

He added that Sarkodie was a happily married man and that such an accusation could wreck his home.

