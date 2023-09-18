A video of a young Ghanaian teacher cooking food for his students during Our Day has left many in awe

The teacher who is also a chef used his own pocket money to prepare food for his students

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video heaped praises on the teacher for the benevolent gesture

Ernesto Okyere Frimpomg, a young Ghanaian teacher has won the hearts of many people online after his kind act towards his students went viral.

The young man who teaches at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region on the day of vacation decided to give his students a good treat by preparing food for them using his own pocket money.

Ghanaian teacher cooks for his students

Source: TikTok

The touching video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment where the young man who also doubles as a chef was seen cooking what appears like fried rice on the school compound.

wait, the young man proved he was a good cook judging from the way he worked with agility.

At the time of writing the report, the 20-second video had gathered over 357 likes and 20 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend him for the kind act

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised the young for the kind gesture.

user3393793531677 stated:

Good job bro

Prophettess Angela Samuel said:

wonderful man thank you

Junior added:

Modern teaching de3 you should be having some skills

Queen Paloma indicated:

God bless you sweetheart

