Frank Darko, the innovative Ghanaian engineer known for his previous invention of a water bicycle, has once again impressed with his latest creation

He made a floating aboboyaa, designed to address rising boat accidents and drownings in local communities and conducted a successful test run of the innovative device

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Darko highlighted its versatility, emphasizing its potential to transport individuals safely on water, including pregnant women and school children

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Frank Darko, a creative Ghanaian engineer known for his previous invention of a water bicycle, has once again made waves with his groundbreaking innovation.

This time, he introduced a floating aboboyaa, aiming to address the rising incidents of boat accidents and drownings in local communities, and performed a test run on it in a viral video.

Frank Darko's water bicycle gained attention five years ago for its potential to transport school children in underserved areas.

Frank Darko test-runs his newly-built floating aboboyaa Photo credit: engineerdarko

Source: TikTok

Despite facing challenges, he remains committed to providing engineering solutions for water transportation issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Darko emphasized the significance of his new invention. The floating aboboyaa, according to him, can be utilized for various aquatic activities, ensuring safety for individuals traveling on water.

"For instance, pregnant women who need to be transported over water to the hospital, and school children can be safely transported with the provision of lifejackets. They can be used to carry goods; fishermen can also use them for fishing activities, and also, it can be used for tourism purposes," he said.

Ghanaians applaud Frank Darko for his newly-built floating aboboyaa

Check out some of the congratulatory messages Frank Darko received after sharing the video on his TikTok handle below.

Mugeez Chita said:

put small Effort you are getting there. . love this great Talent. ..

O-po-ku mentioned:

Wow that’s amazing bro keep it up man

jayy stated:

Good work bro....more positive energy for u.

Watch the video below:

Student fixes torchlight batteries in phone and makes it work at Comboni Secondary Technical School

In a similar story, a student from the Comboni Secondary Technical School in the Volta Region's Sogakope developed a creation that has gained the attention of online users, particularly on TikTok.

In the video, the gifted and inventive man cleverly modified a phone's charging circuitry to enable it to work with normal batteries similar to those found in remote controls and torches.

Talented man powers fuel generator with gas, plugs 12kg cylinder to it

In other news, a gifted young man demonstrated how to use LPG as the power source of a petrol generator.

According to the young man (@kingsolya), a 12kg cylinder of LPG can run the generator for 12 hours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh