German TikTok influencer Luca Pferdmenges is creating a buzz on social media after sharing his experience of entering Ghana and obtaining a visa instantly.

Luca claimed that he only had to provide a modest "donation" of $70 in addition to the $150 visa fee, totaling $220 (equivalent to GH¢2,500). His video has sparked widespread reactions on social media platforms in Ghana and abroad.

While Luca's experience may have seemed convenient to him, the process of obtaining a visa typically involves specific requirements and fees established by the Ghanaian government.

A German guy gets a Ghanaian visa on arrival Photo credit: thegermantravelguy

Source: TikTok

The idea of a "donation" for visa processing is unusual and raises questions about the transparency and legitimacy of such transactions.

Ghanaians react to video of how Luca Pferdmenges got a Ghanaian visa on arrival

Ghanaians and international viewers have expressed various opinions about Luca's video, with some highlighting concerns about potential visa fraud and others discussing the challenges they face when obtaining visas for travel.

asaawagh2 indicated:

So nobody is talking about the fact that he’s bin charged 11$ for loading Taxi ? That’s bout 120 cedis ooo

Stéfãn Governor commented:

You are in the safest country on the continent.. Welcome to Ghana and enjoy yourself, bro

daafua_exornam said:

Ern $11 for loading car eii I’m screamingggg. I should work at the airport taxi rank

Watch the video below:

Rita Marley, widow of reggae icon Bob Marley, calls Ghana home for two decades

Meanwhile, Rita Marley, the widow of renowned reggae musician Bob Marley, has made Ghana her home for the past 20 years, along with their children, following Bob Marley's passing in 1981.

After moving from Jamaica to Ghana, she acquired land and established her residence in the country while actively contributing to the community through her foundation.

American lawyer joyfully receives Ghanaian citizenship

In other news, an African-American lawyer, Markus Green, has enthusiastically celebrated being granted Ghanaian citizenship.

He proudly identifies as a Ghanaian citizen by choice, emphasizing his strong connection to the country. Viewers applauded his decision to reconnect with his roots and become a Ghanaian citizen online.

Source: YEN.com.gh