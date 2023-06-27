Ghanaian innovator Frank Darko, known for his viral water bicycle invention five years ago, has now developed a floating aboboyaa to address the issue of drowning incidents caused by capsized boats

Darko aims to provide a safer means of transportation on water bodies by offering the floating aboboyaa for various aqua activities

However, Darko is currently facing financial challenges and is seeking support from the public to complete the project

Frank Darko, an innovative Ghanaian man who went viral after building a water bicycle five years ago, has come up with another groundbreaking invention.

With the increased rate of incidents of locals drowning because the boats they were in capsized, Frank decided to produce floating aboboyaa to help curb the disturbing situation.

I built a water bicycle to ferry school children in deprived communities 5 years ago but unfortunately, things didn't go as I expected. Since the problem hasn't been solved, I still believe I have the responsibility to provide engineering and innovational means of transport on our water bodies," he told YEN.com.gh.

Ghanaian innovator creates a floating aboboyaa Photo credit: Frank Darko via WhatsApp

Source: UGC

Frank Darko explains how his floating aboboyaa called DAJU functions

According to Frank, the machine would be used on the water to carry out a lot of aqua activities. In most places where people have to travel on water, they can safely use it.

"For instance, pregnant women who need to be transported over water to the hospital, and school children can be safely transported safely with the provision of lifejackets. They can be used to carry goods, fishermen can also use them for fishing activities, and also, it can also be used for tourism purposes," he said.

Frank reveals that DAJU has more functionalities, but he's currently faced with financial challenges as he has run out of funds.

"I have run out of funds, and I truthfully need the good people of Ghana to support me to finish this project," Frank who is reachable at +233 24 776 0702 said.

See one of Frank's innovations below:

Source: YEN.com.gh