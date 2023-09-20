The cars that were used for the historic Accra to London 10,000km trip have entered Ghana after they were shipped from the UK

When the team asked if they should auction the cars or bring them back to Ghana, many on social media said they should return them to Ghana

Many on social media have called for a party to celebrate the cars just like the men who drove them were applauded when they arrived

The four cars that were used for the 10,000km road trip from Accra to London have finally landed in Ghana.

A post on Facebook showed the cars at the port in Ghana.

In a Facebook post on Wanderlust Ghana the images was captioned "Welcome home guys. Next journey beckons."

In August 2023, the four cars left London to Accra after they made the 10,000km historic road trip.

The four cars that were used for the 10,000km road trip are two Toyota Lancruisers, Ford Raptor and a Lexus Radiant Crossover.

The cars arrived in Ghana after the group wondered what to do with them after they got to London.

They asked if they should auction them or bring them back to Ghana for Ghanaians to see the history making vehicles.

Several people have called for a party after the cars arrived. Meanwhile, the Wandelust team hosted a party on Sunday, August 20, 2023 after they arrived in Ghana.

The team said the welcome party was raise the seed funds for the Digital Catalyst Fund.

13 Ghanaians drove 10,000km from Accra to London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thirteen Ghanaians made history when they travelled 10,000km by road from Accra to London.

The team was made up of 12 men and one woman.

Three of the team members did not continue the journey beyond Africa. One out of the ten that was left did not enter the UK with the rest of the team because he did not have a UK visa.

Accra-London driver visits G-Wagon factory in Austria in video

Meanwhile, the Wanderlust Ghana Accra to London Road Trip G-Wagon driver has driven to Austria as part of his European vacation.

Instead of traveling to London with his colleagues, Joseph Ampadu attended the G-Class Experience Centre.

Beautiful photographs and videos of Ampadu's journey and visit to the G-Class Experience Centre have surfaced on the internet.

