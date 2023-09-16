Perfect Match contestant Rudolf Dzato shared his experiences during his relocation process from Ghana to Russia

The media personality and his partner Sandra became famous for their spicey content during their stay in the house

Dzato started his journey to fame from TV3's Date Rush show before moving on to PM Xtra

Perfect Match Xtra star Rudolf Dzato has ended his second PM Xtra relationship to relocate abroad, hoping for better opportunities.

The young media personality said his drive to succeed motivated his decision to leave his family and lover behind.

According to Dzato, there is no future in Ghana. He said leaders need to provide the right environment for youth growth.

A photo collage of Dzato and Sandra Image credit: @dzator_r @sandra_and_dzato_pmxtra

Source: Instagram

Dzato disclosed his sentiments during an interview with AJ Sarpong on TV3.

He said, "There is no future in Ghana. Looking at certain analyses, you could realize that Ghana has no future."

Dzato continued to blame the leaders for Ghana's current economic woes.

"The youth are now exposed to the truth. And if you look at the leaders, most of the leaders and wealthy men's life stories, one way or another, they travelled outside to find greener pastures. And they tell us it's easy to make it here in Ghana. You also notice they take their children abroad to study and return."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Dzator's reason for relocating to Russia

Many agreed that the economic hardships drive the country's resourceful youth to find better opportunities in European countries.

hannahefuah commented:

I am preparing Canada hear I come.

kostero_001 commented:

Go to the passport office, central police stations where they do police reports, and go to the various embassies in Ghana. You will know all the youth are leaving the country. If you have time, pass by one of these places I have mentioned and see.

baahbenson commented:

Since 90s, people want to move from here.. Youth in Ghana, when you're working with them, and says they should come to work at 7 am, they won't come. But if they travel, they'll woke up at 5 am.

september_khid commented:

And now you are making this public for embassies to be strict on applications oh Ghana paa

Grace lashes out at Dzato for wasting her time after he picks Sandra in PM Xtra

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported an update from Perfect Match Xtra love triangle.

Grace was distraught with Dzato for choosing her as his partner the first week when he was interested in Sandra.

She said he kept her hopes up and wasted her time in the house.

The outburst garnered mixed reactions from viewers. While some justified Grace's anger, others reasoned that Dzato was exploring his options.

Source: YEN.com.gh