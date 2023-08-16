Twelve Ghanaians set off from Accra to London by road in July 2023 and have been in the news since then for making history

Out of the 12, nine arrived in London while one toured Europe in a G-Wagon, and the other two ended their trip in Morocco

The group has been celebrated everywhere they go in London, and they are returning to Ghana, where they will host a welcome party

A welcome party is being organised for the nine men who travelled 10,000km from Accra to London by road.

A Facebook post showed that the party will happen on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Jamrock, located inside Oak Plaza Hotel at East Aiport in the Greater Accra region.

On the Wanderlust Facebook page, a photo of Jamrock was shared with a caption, notifying that there will be a party.

Each person who attends the party is expected to pay GH¢1000 Photo credit: Wanderlust Ghana Source: Facebook

“Getting ready for the #AccratoLondon #WanderlustGhana welcome party at Jamrock on Sunday. Watch this space,” the caption read.

In a separate post, the team said the upcoming welcome party will help them raise the seed funds for the Digital Catalyst Fund.

"The upcoming welcome brunch/party at Jamrock in Accra will help us raise the seed funds for the Digital Catalyst Fund, contributing to a brighter digital future for Ghanaian children."

Comments on the post

Several people commented that would be going to the party. Read some of them below:

@Tangoba Abayage said:

Let’s do a party in Upper East Region

@Boakye Yiadom Prince wrote:

I will just wait for u guys at tema port to join the convoy with my daewoo matiz

@Frank Kingsford Cudjoe asked:

Where will we converge to start the carnival ??

@Belinda Dede Donkor said:

Lemme select a dress to wear

@Imanuwelar Naa Ayikailey T-Ashong wrote:

The aka me last slippers must be present oooo

@Abla Baëta said:

Eiiii I must be there some

@Lisa Gadz said:

We need to hold this at the stadium ️ oh I will attend in style oak plaza we will jam

Cars used for historic road trip shipped to Ghana

Meanwhile, the four cars used for the 16 days Accra to London road trip have been shipped to Ghana.

A social media post showed the vehicles in a container each, ready to be closed and sent back to Ghana.

The four cars that started the journey from Accra and reached London were two Landcruisers, Ford Raptor, and a Lexus Radiant Crossover.

Source: YEN.com.gh