The history makers who drove from Accra to London earlier asked for public opinion on what should happen to the cars they used

Most people suggested that they bring the cars back to Ghana and allow people in the West African country to see them

The men listened and shipped the cars from the UK to Ghana so that Ghanaians could have a feel of the car

The four cars that were used for the 10,000km road trip from Accra to London are returning to Ghana.

A post on Twitter showed that the cars were placed in shipping containers, ready to be closed and sent back from London to Ghana.

The four cars to be shipped to Ghana are two Toyota Landcruisers, Ford Raptor, and a Lexus Radiant Crossover.

One of the photos they shared showed a shipping official ensuring that one of the Landcruisers was adequately secured in the container. One of the men who made history's leg was shown wearing black flip-flops. This man could probably be Kwabena Peprah, known for his black flip-flop, which he travelled with from Accra to London.

Earlier, the group contemplated what to do with the cars after arriving in London. They asked if they should auction them or bring them back to Ghana for Ghanaians to have a feel.

A party when the cars arrive

Meanwhile, there may be a welcome party after the cars arrive in Ghana. In the social media post, Wanderlust Ghana asked if people were ready for a welcome party.

Several people on social media commented asking for the party's venue and promising to be present when full details are released.

13 Ghanaians drove 10,000km from Accra to London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thirteen Ghanaians made history when they travelled 10,000km by road from Accra to London.

The team was made up of 12 men and one woman.

Three of the team members did not continue the journey beyond Africa. One out of the ten that was left did not enter the UK with the rest of the team because he did not have a UK visa.

