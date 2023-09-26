The humbling moment of a Ghanaian police officer sitting on the road and appealing to protesters during the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse marches has melted hearts

In the footage, he could be heard urging the demonstrators to clear the road for police officers to discharge their duty

The clip in which the lead policeman shares a close encounter with the protesters has received more than 200 comments

A Ghanaian police officer has warmed the hearts of many after a video showed him sitting on the road to engage some #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters.

The humbling moment showed the police officer appealing to the demonstrators to free the road and allow police personnel to carry out their duty.

Video of police officer sitting on the road and begging Occupy Julorbi House protesters melts hearts. Photo credit: iamfluud.

Unclear message

The officer's message to the quietly seated demonstrators was not audible, but it appears he failed to win their hearts.

The footage, posted to TikTok by a user with the handle Iamfluud, has since raked in views on comments from online users.

"Ghana Police sits and pleads with youth to free the road," the clip's caption read.

The footage had received more than 155,000 views at the time of this publication.

Ghanaians react to the video of the humble police officer

Many applauded the humble gesture.

Ken Ba Ras Omama reacted:

This man understands his work. Bravo, the first policeman I see in Africa, is so humble and gives good service. Keep it up, Sir.

Mrincredible commented:

Gradually, the IGP's humility is influencing some Police Officers, and it's good to see.

Mrsaintghdj reacted:

This is how police officers should talk.

Gyanevans681 said:

Professionalism to the highest.

Agnes Mensah posted:

Professional policing.

2pacinmyDNA commented:

This can never be Nigeria police.

Dirtygods reacted:

Customer service.

Kofi De-Bright said:

The best Police officer in Ghana. Igweeeeeee.

Victoria Nortey shared:

Good negotiating skills.

Nicholasmensah861 commented:

This is how the NPP government should have been doing…..calm people down and stop the arrogance……herrr nti Nana Ado paaaa governance ni?

My own commented:

Officer, well done.

Paa kwesi reacted:

That's my instructor Asp. Ayirakwa.

YOUTH_ACTIVIST commented:

Ken, the HOPE of Ghana.

Gbada1 commented:

We're all involved. Arise Ghana youths for your country.

Atambire said:

This is the police we want.

Livingstone Simons Agbanyo mentioned:

JM is the only solution to Ghana's problems.

Nana Yaa cutie posted:

My instructor, much respect, sir .

Goldennglock said:

I appreciate this policeman the title isn't good, though. It's the youth, not the lazy.

Proposfullhomedecor commented:

But I can see this one understand himself.

CJ_Van reacted:

This police man saf be leader pass Nana Addo.

Stonebwoy storms demonstration on motorbike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy joined protesters on day 3 of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations to protest the high cost of living and alleged corruption in Ghana.

The Democracy Hub group and hundreds of protesters hit the streets of Accra in three-day protests to press home their demands for improved standards of living and governance.

