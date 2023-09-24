Artiste manager and entertainment critic Mr. Logic has taken a harsh swipe at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters

The video in which he vehemently criticised the youth and organisers of the just-ended protests has gathered reactions

Talent manager and entertainment pundit Mr. Logic has harshly criticised the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters who stormed the streets of Accra against the ruling government.

He cautioned the youth to embrace the peace they enjoy in the country and refrain from being stupid.

Basis for harsh remarks

Mr. Logic's comments followed the three-day demonstrations by organisers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse marches, Democracy Hub. Hundreds joined the pressure group to protest the country's high living standards and alleged corruption from Thursday, September 21, to Saturday, September 23.

Famous Ghanaian entertainers, including Stonebwoy, Pappy Kojo, Efia Odo, E.L, Kelvyn Boy and Comedian Waris, joined the march.

Speaking as a panel member on United Showbiz on the last day of the protests, Mr. Logic cautioned the youth against destabilising the nation.

"I want to caution the youth of Ghana, value the peace you have until 2024, and stop being stupid. You haven't seen violence before," he said.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse marches also highlighted the government's alleged mismanagement of the economy, which they claim has resulted in the economic crisis.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the comments of Mr Logic

YEN.com.gh compiled some.

Megezor20 posted:

This guy no geh sense. 2yrs no be 2hrs oo.

Djcrekgh commented:

Logic Dey get the NPP money some chop oooo so he will never fight for Ghana but himself..NOTE THAT! people are dying out financial amenities and are here saying nonsense out of what u get...

Captainstormy3 said:

Stupid talk. The people who got them on the seats are suffering and want something to be done before next year November/December. Should people struggle before next year ends?

Owusukwakye81 posted:

Kwasea mpanin b3n nono.

Glorioustemple12 commented:

Can she just shut up and listen to the nonsense the man is saying? Utv ankasa di333 boi.

Floren.ce__xx posted:

Siasem twss when Gabon did their coup, did we see any violence?…and if for violence we will get our feedom we want it…one country br3 nkoaa aden .

Tanoedennis said:

Did you actually think about what you get from the presidency? It doesn't mean we all have.

Barbarabonney commented:

Mr logic is not using logic. How ironic .

