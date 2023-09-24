Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy joined protesters on day 3 of #OccupyJulorbiHouse on Saturday, September 23

The award-winning musician arrived on a motorbike to lend his support to the organisers of the three-day protest in Accra

The video of the dancehall artiste bonding with his fans has garnered views and massive reactions from online users

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy joined protesters on day 3 of the OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations to protest the high cost of living and alleged corruption in Ghana.

The Democracy Hub group and hundreds of protesters hit the streets of Accra in a three-day protest to press home their demand for improved standards of living and governance.

Famous Ghanaian entertainers, including Stonebwoy, Pappy Kojo, Efia Odo, EL, Kelvyn Boy and comedian Warriors, joined the march, which started on September 21, 2023.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy was spotted with some protesters on day 3 of the protest. He later led a vigil at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.

Ghanaians react to the video of Stonebwoy

Iamchrislarry posted:

The real street KING, ah king @stonebwoy ❤️ @shattawalenima don't you love your fans too?

Yhung_abudhabi said:

Akufo Addo en daughter, go take the stadium ️from ooo.

Etinosab01 mentioned:

Okay, wey d Werey called Shatta, make e come beat Stonebwoy. Mumu man.

4pf_arabmoni commented:

One love #BHIM!

Funny_videos_ghana said:

RESPECT Bhim .

Eddie_burniton posted:

This is what we are all crying for.

Linda_dery reacted:

I knew he would show up.

Shidalove_1.0 mentioned:

No wonder he is Davido's friend. Bless him.

Obiri_gabriel posted:

You do all. We are all involved.

