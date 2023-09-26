A young Ghanaian who began his modelling career in Ghana now models for the renowned Spanish luxury fashion house, Loewe

The fashion enthusiast has been filmed walking across the compound of a house, which accentuated his modest beginning before the breakthrough

The video showing him exhibiting his talent to a fashion audience in Paris has garnered reactions

A determined male model with a humble beginning in his modelling career has elevated to ascending prominent runways in Paris and elsewhere.

The fashion enthusiast was filmed optimising the compound of a house to rehearse his way to the top; it paid off.

Man who started his career small in Ghana models for fashion brand Loewe in Paris. Photo credit: reachghanadotcom.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man appears on a runway as he models for Loewe in Paris.

"Ghana to the world," the caption accompanying the inspiring footage read on Instagram.

The less than two-minute footage showed him rocking a luxurious outfit as he took to the runway to model for the fashion powerhouse.

About Loewe

Loewe is a Spanish luxury fashion house specialising in leather goods, clothing, perfumes and other accessories. Founded in 1846, Loewe is LVMH's oldest luxury fashion house. The company is visible in several countries, including Paris, France.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments

Beatbygloriasarp commented:

I hope he's a healthier size now.

Drummer__danny posted:

Congratulations! But don't ever eat Western food.

Shelbykate22 said:

Bravo.

Rae_pl reacted:

Amazing!

