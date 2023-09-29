Two men have stirred reactions on TikTok after they shared the price of shirts at an apparel store in the UK online

The men opined that because of the prices, many people are unable to afford them and hence go for the less costly ones

Netizens who saw the video disagreed with the young men regarding their viewpoints on the cost of living in the UK and Ghana

Two Ghanaian men in the UK have got tongues wagging after they expressed astonishment over the cost of clothes in that country.

The TikTok video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the duo in an apparel store lamenting after realising that one shirt cost £400, equivalent to GH¢5,600.

One of the men revealed that the purpose of the video was to prove that people who appear fashionable are rich, adding that many would opt to go in for inexpensive dresses due to the cost factor.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video disagreed with the two men over their viewpoints on the prices.

KING Despite revealed:

Bro Ghanaians are even driving million dollars cars in Ghana how much is £400 and £200? even me I bought a sneaker cost 800 euros in France in 2018 b4

yawoduro48 replied:

Why do you change it into cedis? Keep your money and change it in cedis

Saraj stated:

Boys Dey buy it normal here in Ghana .

kay-kens indicated:

£400 in the uk is normal masa. why do u need to convert it to cedis? it makes no sense

highestLuda

200£ is equivalent to 200gh is masa what are you talking about ,you Dey someone’s country they compare currency smh

Man fumes over cost of haircut in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man in the United States has taken to TikTok to lament how expensive a haircut is.

The young man, in a TikTok video, had apparently finished trimming his hair and was about to pay $40, equivalent to GH¢400 as cost.

He compared the cost to what barbers in Ghana charge.

"At Madina, when I pay GH¢10, I even take a balance, here I paid $30 and added $10 as a tip," he lamented.

