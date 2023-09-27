Famous Ghanaian YouTuber who travels to various African countries to tell their stories went to South Africa

He met an elderly woman in one of the markets and offered to sponsor her travel to Ghana fully

But the woman said she fears heights, and Wode Maya decided to give her $100 instead

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has shown that he is kind to Ghanaians and people he meets everywhere.

The popular Ghanaian travelled to South Africa. At one of the markets in the country, he met an elderly woman selling rewashed bottles and containers.

In the video shared by Wode Maya on Facebook, when asked which country she would like to visit, the older woman said Ghana.

The woman was so happy to receive such an amount from Wode Maya

Wode Maya said he could arrange for her to visit Ghana because the people are hospitable, and she believes the country is beautiful.

However, the older woman said she is scared of the plane, so flying is challenging for her.

"She said she is scared of the plane and I'm like let's just give her a 100 bucks," Wode Maya said.

The woman was so happy to receive $100 (GH¢1,158) because she said she makes about ZAR200 (GH¢121).

