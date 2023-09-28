Ghanaian Lady Marries In August, Travels Abroad To Join Husband In September, Video Evokes Joy
- A video of how a young Ghanaian lady travelled to live abroad has gone viral on social media
- The lady revealed that she got married in August this year and was fortunate enough to travel abroad in September to live with her husband
- Many people who saw the adorable video have congratulated the young lady on travelling abroad
A young Ghanaian lady has left many feeling motivated after she took to social media to announce that she is no longer living in Ghana.
The lady in a TikTok video shared her final moments in Ghana, where she was spotted at the Kotoka Airport ready to board a plane.
The video then showed her on the plane and subsequent arrival at her destination, where she was spotted having a nice time with her husband on a train, looking all smiley and beautiful.
The lady revealed via the video's caption that she tied the knot in August this year and had travelled abroad in September.
"Bride in august borga in September, Able God".
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 800 likes and 70 comments.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians congratulate the young lady
Many people who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady on successfully travelling abroad.
Augusta stated:
Please I tap into your blessings
Obaapa Afriyie74 indicated:
i tap into your blessings in Jesus name amen
Abena Bae suggested:
l tap into your blessings Congratulations
AKOSUA VEE commented:
woow bride and borga...I tap into your blessing
OgaKelly74 reacted:
I tap into your blessing I’m next in line congratulations to me
Mel revealed:
Congrats dear I tap into your testimony in Jesus Name
