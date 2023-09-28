A video of how a young Ghanaian lady travelled to live abroad has gone viral on social media

The lady revealed that she got married in August this year and was fortunate enough to travel abroad in September to live with her husband

Many people who saw the adorable video have congratulated the young lady on travelling abroad

A young Ghanaian lady has left many feeling motivated after she took to social media to announce that she is no longer living in Ghana.

The lady in a TikTok video shared her final moments in Ghana, where she was spotted at the Kotoka Airport ready to board a plane.

Locates relocates abroad shortly after marriage Photo credit:@amabby2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video then showed her on the plane and subsequent arrival at her destination, where she was spotted having a nice time with her husband on a train, looking all smiley and beautiful.

The lady revealed via the video's caption that she tied the knot in August this year and had travelled abroad in September.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Bride in august borga in September, Able God".

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 800 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady on successfully travelling abroad.

Augusta stated:

Please I tap into your blessings

Obaapa Afriyie74 indicated:

i tap into your blessings in Jesus name amen

Abena Bae suggested:

l tap into your blessings Congratulations

AKOSUA VEE commented:

woow bride and borga...I tap into your blessing

OgaKelly74 reacted:

I tap into your blessing I’m next in line congratulations to me

Mel revealed:

Congrats dear I tap into your testimony in Jesus Name

Lady relocates abroad without telling friends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Nigerian lady opened up about how her relationship with her friends broke down after she relocated to America.

She stated that her friends stopped talking to her because she migrated to the US without telling them. The lady added that they viewed her status on her birthday and did not wish her well.

She did not inform them about her plans for fear that something might go wrong with her travel.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh