A video of how a young lady reacted after finding out her boyfriend was cheating on her has gone viral

The guy said his decision not to mention her name was because he didn't want to disclose her identity

Many people who saw the video commended the lady for breaking up with the unfaithful boyfriend

Mary, a pretty Ghanaian street hawker who sells a popular doughnut known in local parlance as Awiesu, could not hide her disappointment after she found out her boyfriend was cheating.

She got to know the truth in a loyalty test when a call was placed to the guy asking him to mention his girlfriend's name.

Awiesu Seller breaks up with lover over loyalty test

Source: TikTok

The young lady, hoping to hear her lover mention her name, could not believe her ears when the guy mentioned Akosua as his girlfriend.

At that point, the lady went silent for a few seconds but mastered the courage to ask the guy who Akosua was and why he refused to mention her name.

"Initially I forgot your name and I didn't want to give out your name because I don't trust the person I was speaking with," he answered.

The lady did not accept the explanation and told the guy the relationship was over.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 40000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians comfort the young lady

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video commended the young lady for ending her relationship with the young man.

El_Edmondo stated:

you dey sell awiesu you carry ur heart give man may God have mercy on u

Deteri bel replied:

she's so calm the guy has lost alot

Falascokaka revealed:

Dis gal is soo calm and innocent she deserves de best

Maryann added:

This broke my heart hmmmmm such a cool girl

Man collapses during loyalty test

Source: YEN.com.gh