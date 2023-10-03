Ghanaian TikToker Sexydiva, who works as a mortuary attendant in Belgium, revealed in an interview with ZionFelix that she earns a monthly income of GH¢86,000

Ghanaian TikToker, known as Sexydiva, who works as a mortuary attendant in Belgium, revealed in an interview with ZionFelix that she earns a monthly income of GH¢86,000.

She disclosed that her daily routine involves dressing about five deceased bodies, emphasising that the job requires immense courage and fearlessness.

, "If you're the type of person who does not have a pure heart, you will not be able to do it."

Ghanaians comment on the video of Sexydiva talking about her job in Belgium

The interview, shared by , has stirred reactions from many Ghanaians, sparking discussions about her profession's challenges and unique nature.

Sexydiva's openness about her work has generated curiosity and conversation among viewers.

Victor Owusu commented:

The secret of making it in all your endeavours is first liking the work you find yourself in, forget about the monetary aspect at start, it well and it will pay off later. That's her secret!

Kwame Oteng stated:

Great interview.I like her, she human, bold, strong and has good spirit. Well done Zionfelix Entertainment News

Cornelius Opoku-Mensah indicated:

Eii she has 9 children paaaa and she's still young wow!!!! You're a great woman aunty Vida

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian woman shares her journey to becoming a mortuary attendant

Meanwhile, Mercy Okaija, a female diener from Ghana, recently shared her story on TV3's The Day Show with Berla Mundi, recounting how she found her path into the mortuary profession.

According to Okaija, her introduction to the job came through a man in her community who worked as an undertaker, and she now expresses her love for her unique profession.

Fearless 26-year-old Ghanaian woman shares unusual experiences communicating with the deceased in the morgue

In another story, Sandra Aku-Sika, a courageous 26-year-old from Ghana, has shared her extraordinary encounters while working in a mortuary.

She believes the deceased has a unique way of communicating with individuals like herself, sometimes requiring her to seek permission from them and await their response before taking any action.

