Twitter user @_nonyeo has released stunning images to celebrate obtaining a medical degree from KNUST

The young lady earned two degrees in the Ghanaian Kumasi-based establishment after six years of learning

In an interview, Germany-resident Ghanaian medical professional Dr Amanski urged the new doctors to learn from their seniors for career progression

A young lady with the Twitter name @_nonyeo has graduated with a medical degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She bagged the degree after six years of hard work at the Kumasi-based establishment in Ghana's Ashanti Region.

Lady announces academic achievement

Nonyeo made the achievement public in a post on Twitter along with stunning images. She shared three pictures where she posed alone in two and with her colleagues in the last frame.

"Six years, two degrees. My favourite thing about this journey was doing it with my people. My Jesus has been so good, and I'm super grateful! Doctor Noni Onochie y'all," she captioned the post.

In an interview, Germany-based Ghanaian medical professional Dr Amanski urged the new doctors to learn from their seniors for career progress.

''I congratulate them on graduating from medical school because it's no small feat. Their first two years of transition from being students to doctors on the job won't be easy, but they'll make it.

''Being a doctor in Ghana is challenging and stressful, but they must do their best for every patient they see,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Dr Amanski further highlighted how the new doctors could cope with stress at work.

''Mental health is a serious issue, and I'd urge them to have shared therapy to cope with it and to destress. They should also learn from their seniors for career progression,'' he added.

See her post below:

Reactions to the achievement

Since surfacing on her account, people have celebrated her remarkable accomplishment.

