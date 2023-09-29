Maa Akos used to live in Ghana and sold suits in a shop in Dansoman, a suburb in Accra

She said the business was not as lucrative as before and decided to travel for greener pastures

The mother of four sold her four-bedroom house located in a prime area in Accra to fund her travel

Maa Akos, a Ghanaian woman living in the US, has narrated how she raised money to travel out of Ghana. She said she was determined and decided to do anything within her power to leave Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Maa Akos said she decided to travel when her suit business was not going well.

She added that she sold her only four-bedroom house for less than GH¢100,000 and left Ghana for the US.

"I sold my house, which was at a good location, in 2017. Through connections, someone invited me, and I went to the USA. Since I came here, God has done so much for me. I have built more than double what I sold now."

She encouraged others who have properties to sell and use the money to travel to seek greener pastures.

"If you have a property in Ghana, sell it and travel to America or any European country with the proceeds. Sell your mother's property and use the proceeds to travel. I'm encouraging you. You will make it. God will help you, and things will go well."

Watch the video below:

