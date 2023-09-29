Mavis Adusu is a Ghanaian living in the Netherlands with her husband, five offspring, and some adopted children

She met her husband through her schoolmate and relocated to the Netherlands to join him

The mother of five said one of the reasons their marriage has lasted is because her husband does not let her pay any bills

A Ghanaian woman in the Netherlands has shared the secret to her long years of marriage abroad.

Mavis Adusu said she was not ready to marry when she met her husband but decided to join her partner in the Netherlands.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, she said her former schoolmate introduced them to each other.

Mavis said she was a banker when she met her partner and had to resign to join him abroad, so they start a life together.

They have five biological children and other adopted ones. When asked what has kept their marriage for this long, Mavis said her husband pays all the bills at home.

"I do not pay bills. He does not allow me to pay bills. We do not have any major arguments. The argument we have currently is about me wanting to pay some of the bills and he never agreeing to it. When I buy items for the children, he would ask for the price and pay me back."

Mavis said because of the way her husband treats her, she also showers him with love and supports him in every way possible.

"There are times I ask to bathe him. I wash his feet, cook for him, and give him massages. They may seem like little acts, but they spice up the marriage

