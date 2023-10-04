A video of the Makola market women jubilating and their friends joining them while their billboard from Burna Boy was being mounted has emerged online

Loud cheers with the singing of and dancing to Burna Boy's hit song City Boys could be seen in the video

Many people commented about how the video melted their hearts

Burna Boy smiling (middle) and the Makola market women jubilating (left and right) in photos. Image Credit: @burnaboygram @happytownproject

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Makola market women, who have become a viral sensation, can be seen rejoicing and giving loud cheers as the billboard gift from Burna Boy was being mounted at Makola.

The video also depicted their friends running to congratulate them, while others were in awe that their picture was being mounted on a giant billboard at the market.

Towards the end of the footage, the women sang and danced to Burna Boy's trending song City Boys off his I Told Them album.

Sharing a heartfelt message in the video's caption, the founder of the Happy Town Project, Official Starter, wrote:

Impacting the older generation!!! This is a sign of greatness. So proud and happy we are inspiring the new and the old generation through dancing. Big love to @burnaboygram and @atlanticrecordsuk for doing this artwork and making everything possible; also appreciate the market women for believing in my craft, and finally to our fans here for always supporting us and sharing our videos … WE’RE HONORED ❤️ Thank you so much, @itsjessfitz and @oohwithjess ❤️ big love.

Comments from social media users after seeing the reaction of the Makola market women

Many people who watched the priceless reaction of the Makola market women and their friends could not hold back their emotions.

They applauded Official Starter for starting the Happy Town Project and putting a smile on the faces of the mothers.

lisaquama said:

I’m excited for youuuu

trendzroom said:

The hustle finally paid off, keep going ❤️

frankitah said:

This guy is just an extra O human herh!!! You'll go far beyond human understanding. Thank Burna I love you more for this

greggyeezy said:

Your hustle dey pay off

esiborphis said:

Their reaction is priceless ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ beautiful women ❤️‍

adjoawobil said:

This is so beautiful; well done, bro. God bless you more for putting smiles on our mothers' faces ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️

seunbharbs said:

Global Mothers ’s LOVE YOU!

chiefbonsu_ said:

God bless you for putting smiles on our mothers' faces, bro ❤️❤️❤️

Burna Boy shared a beautiful picture of the Makola market women posing in front of their billboard

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian singer Burna Boy hailed the Makola market women on social media.

He shared a beautiful picture of the market women posing in front of their newly mounted billboard at Makola, around where they trade.

The post melted the hearts of many people on social media as they shared heartwarming messages in the comments.

