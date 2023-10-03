A Ghanaian man's viral video shows him cleverly editing himself into the America's Got Talent (AGT) stage as a comedian, gaining widespread attention and applause for his creative talent

While not an actual AGT competition, the video was produced as a form of artistic expression by Top Light Production in collaboration with Global Talent and African Young Star

The video achieved remarkable success, amassing 4 million views on TikTok and 150,000 views on YouTube

A creative and viral video sensation features a Ghanaian man ingeniously editing himself onto the famed America's Got Talent (AGT) stage to showcase his comedic talent.

While the video garnered significant attention, the individual clarified that these AGT-inspired clips were not part of an actual AGT competition but were produced by Top Light Production in collaboration with Global Talent and African Young Star.

According to him, the primary aim was to express worship and praise to God while offering inspiration and uplifting the name of the Lord Jesus.

A Ghanaian man edits himself on AGT Photo credit: Top Light Production

Source: Youtube

The viral video, which quickly gained traction on social media platforms, has garnered an impressive 4 million views on TikTok and an additional 150,000 on YouTube, depicting the widespread appreciation for the artistic expression and creativity exhibited by the Ghanaian comedian.

How social media users have been reacting to the edited AGT video

With his unique blend of humour and creative editing, he managed to captivate audiences with a delightful twist to the AGT stage. Check out some of the reactions it got online below:

@edwardmensah6587 mentioned:

Am soo happy and proud to be a Ghanaian at this point,well done bro❤️

@SellenSandra-np3ny stated:

Am a Nigerian, truly i love Ghanaians bro well done ❤

@lilmama2829 added:

OMG I’m in tears of joy thanks to the judges and the audience and bro thanks so much for making our MOTHERLAND PROUD . AFRICA❤️

Watch the video below:

The unique singing style of the TikTok sensation gains popularity on social media

Meanwhile, a man known for his distinctive singing style has gained a following on TikTok, where he periodically records and shares videos of himself passionately singing well-known hymns.

Pastor Solomon's humorous lip movements and enthusiastic vocal performances have entertained viewers, resulting in lively discussions and laughter in the comments section.

Nigerian contestant Marvin excites fans with potential on the BBTitans reality show

In another report, the eagerly anticipated BBTitans season commenced on Sunday, January 15, drawing enthusiastic responses from Nigerians who are rooting for their representatives.

Marvin Archi, one of the Nigerian contestants, has garnered substantial support, mainly due to his past appearances on AGT and Netflix's The Circle, with fans believing he has a strong chance of winning the competition.it is clear that

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh