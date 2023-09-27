Akrobeto took UTV's The Real News to the Dome market to test the reading fluency of the traders

Sharing the intention behind it, he said he wanted to debunk claims that he was the only media personality who does not know how to read properly

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts on it

Kumawood actor and comedian Akrobeto visited the Dome market to test the reading fluency of the traders by giving them a news bulletin to read.

Akrobeto tests Dome market traders in news reading

Akrobeto visited the Dome market to test the reading fluency of the traders by giving them the news bulletin for UTV's The Real News to read.

"People claim that I am not smart and cannot read well. So I am here to find out whether I am the only one who is not smart or there are others like me," Akrobeto said.

Even though some traders shied away from the cameras, those brave enough to undertake the test entertained many viewers.

The first lady who read the news bulletin got many people laughing hard as she mispronounced many words on the paper.

Akrobeto challenges market women at Dome market to read the news.

Ghanaians react to the video of Akrobeto getting market women to read the news

The video got many people laughing hard as they watched Akrobeto get the market women at Dome to read the news for his UTV show, The Real News.

bra_kwamena_sam said:

... Herh... Akrobeto you do well

adubeahh said:

Wendy Shay cannot swerve this; her new name is "Shingly Wingly."

_goulding said:

The way she was bold to say I’m not dumb

kicksdeaustin said:

Heeerrr ebi like the market women dey force

ohenmaa said:

So I was at the market when he was recording this. and the funny aspect was that most of the women were running away when he approached them to read . I opted to read after the 1st

joeoppongwiafe said:

3dea s3m koraa ni

jerryjohnsewumusic said:

UTV, please, you can change this woman's life. She's good for a co-host on the show.

iamkweku_1 said:

Akrobeto has Finally Found A Co-Host

