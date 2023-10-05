A Ghanaian mother proudly raised all three of her children to become medical doctors, a remarkable achievement

They celebrated their mother's 60th birthday in a heartwarming family gathering, with DoctoraBadek expressing gratitude for their shared success on Twitter

The story has garnered reactions around strong family bonds and the importance of celebrating milestones together

A Ghanaian mom has achieved an extraordinary feat as she proudly raised all three of her children to become medical doctors.

The heartwarming story was unveiled on Twitter when DoctoraBadek, along with her siblings @I_amMarione and @streatceo, came together to celebrate their mother's 60th birthday in a special way.

In a touching Twitter post, DoctoraBadek shared a picture featuring the three siblings, along with their mother, and captioned it:

A Ghanaian mother raised 3 children to become doctors Photo credit: DoctoraBadek

Source: Twitter

"Today is my mum’s 60th birthday and my heart is full! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. God has been so good to us. I’m thankful her babies make her proud daily, and we got to make her birthday special ✨."

The story of DoctoraBadek and her siblings appears to trumpet the power of family support and determination in achieving shared dreams and aspirations.

How social media users have reacted to the story of a mom who raised 3 doctors

The heartwarming story has resonated with many online, who have shared in the immense pride and joy DoctoraBadek and her siblings brought to their mother by achieving remarkable success in their chosen field of medicine.

@kwakutony68 said:

Definitely the man behind will not show and it's mistake we do all times

@readJerome mentioned:

Phenomenal woman with phenomenal children. Congrats to her and y’all

See the post below:

Woman showcases her entire sibling squad of medical doctors on social media

In another story, a lady has taken to social media to proudly showcase her siblings, all of whom have pursued careers in medicine.

She expressed her preference for her family over the Kardashians if given a choice, and social media users were surprised by this revelation, with many finding their achievement truly inspiring.

Ghanaian twins shine as inspirational medical graduates

Meanwhile, Patricia Ampofo, a determined woman from Ghana, and her twin brother have become role models for many by earning their medical degrees.

Patricia shared their remarkable achievements on Twitter, posting pictures of themselves in white coats, and received accolades from netizens in the comments section for their accomplishments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh