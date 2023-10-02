Tusai Weyana, a 24-year-old from Malawi, is gaining global recognition for her incredible dedication to caring for 100 abandoned children through her charity organisation, YANA

Despite her young age, Tusai has provided a loving and secure family environment for these children, emphasising education and overall well-being

According to her, she got abandoned by her mother as a child and was impregnated at 16, and she is determined that other kids don't suffer like she did

Tusai Weyana, a 24-year-old from Malawi, has set herself as an extraordinary example of love and selflessness.

While most people her age are still finding their way in life, Tusai has taken on the immense responsibility of caring for 100 abandoned children through her charity organisation, YANA, which stands for "You Are Not Alone."

YANA supports orphans and street kids and offers guidance to young mothers. Tusai's journey began at 23 when she started raising 34 children.

, she remains committed to providing these children with a loving and secure family environment.

Tusai's story has resonated with people worldwide, earning her a substantial following on platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

Through YANA, Tusai has created a haven for children and young mothers, offering them support, education, and the comfort of knowing they are not alone. Her mission goes beyond shelter; she invests in their education and well-being.

What Tusai Weyana unveiled in her interview with Wode Maya

In her interview with Wode Maya on YouTube, Tusai revealed that her mother abandoned her as a child and got pregnant at age 16.

Because of her bitter experiences, the young lady resolved to spend her life taking care of children who risk going through the same experiences she had.

Watch the full video below:

