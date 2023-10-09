A video of a young kid sharing his assessment of the game between West Ham United and Newcastle United has gone viral

The kid remarked that Mohammed Kudus should be starting games since he has proven to be a good player

Many who saw the video have commended the young kid on his assessment of the game

A passionate young supporter of West Ham United has appealed to the coach of the team, David Moyes, to give Mohammed Kudus more playing time.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of West Ham Fan TV, the young boy who gave his assessment about West Ham's game against Newcastle United opined that Kudus should have been introduced into the game earlier than he did.

Young fans ask Moyes to start Kudus Photo credit: @WestHam/X @West Ham Fan TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

He said the Ghanaian playmaker had proven he is a quality player and deserves to start Premier League games for the team.

"He should be starting, Moyes is not letting him show what he can do. He cannot be coming in the 85th minute," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kudus grabbed the equalizer for West Ham in the 2-2 drawn game against Newcastle after he came as a substitute.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 29,000 views and 800 likes.

Watch the video

Netizens agree with the West Ham fan

Many people who watched the video agreed with the young kid on his comments about Mohammed Kudus.

@vanessahuby6907 commented:

Well done Zac, I know you love doing the interviews. Keep them coming.

@phillipcarter8045 reacted:

Kids can see with clarity

@jamesosei4457 replied:

Wasn’t he showing what he can do when he was in ajax? They knew what he could do when they signed him right ? It doesn’t make sense to me.. they should just give him more playing time in the EPL games .. that’s it.

@graciehuby2125 added:

So right great analysis kudus way to classy to be coming on with 10mins to go. Great analysis son

Stonebowy delights as Kudus scores

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy could not hide his joy when Mohammed Kudus scored.

The Into the Future hitmaker attended West Ham's match against Newcastle United.

In a video shared on his Snapchat handle, Stonebwoy was seen running around and repeatedly exclaiming, "That's my boy", the moment Kudus scored.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh