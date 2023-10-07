Blackstars and West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has given a list of his 5 favourite Stonebwoy songs

West Ham released a video on their socials in which Kudus gave the list and urged fans to listen to Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy saw the list and thanked the Ghanaian football star for giving him the promotional boost

Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus continued to fly the flag of Ghana high in a new video on West Ham United’s socials.

This time, he appeared in a video listing his top five Stonebwoy songs and urged fans to listen.

Stonebwoy (L) and Mohammed Kudus (R): Source: Twitter/@1GAD/@WestHam

Source: Twitter

His list featured some of Stonebwoy’s biggest hits, but there were a few surprises.

Kudu’s top five, which can be seen in the video here, were:

My Name Run Go Strength and Hope Where is the Love Come From Far

Stonebwoy was pretty excited by the list and lauded Kudus saying: ”straight Loyalty” in a post on Twitter.

