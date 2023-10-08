Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy predicted a three-one win for West Ham United against Newcastle United ahead of their match

The two Premier League clubs are squaring off at the London Stadium on Sunday (today), October 8

Stonebwoy predicted that Ghanaian footballer Kudus would score twice against Newcastle in a video that has elicited diverse opinions

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy predicted a three-one win for West Ham United against Newcastle United ahead of their game at the London Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

The top-tier performer filmed a moment at the stadium as he threw his support behind Ghana's attacking midfielder Kudus, who plays for Premier League team West Ham.

West Ham spotlights Stonebwoy

The musician projected that the Black Stars midfielder would score two goals to earn a win for his side in a video.

"Stonebwoy is in the building," the clip's caption read on the X account of West Ham.

Enthusiastic fans of the football club and the musician hit the comments in droves to react.

Reactions to the video of Stonebwoy

@__theSeyram commented:

Love what Kudus is doing for Stonebwoy.

@AsieduMends said:

Stonebwoy. This is beautiful.

@malikofori reacted:

Positive energy.

@Officerlamptey said:

More lit.

@WilskyGh mentioned:

That's my goat.

@iLatif commented:

Stonebwoy is far gone.

@_abochie said:

Kudus dey bench you dey predict two goals for am.. If he no score i go come for my money.

@1stus001 commented:

That's not true. Newcastle is winning this match, and nothing is changing that, though; make sure you have fun. But don't complain when they lose okay.

@efokwadzoalorde said:

This guy and settings. Tueh!

Stonebwoy storms OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration on motorbike

Separately, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy joined protesters on day 3 of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations to protest the high cost of living and alleged corruption in Ghana.

The Democracy Hub group and hundreds of protesters hit the streets of Accra in three-day protests to press home their demands for improved standards of living and governance.

Famous Ghanaian entertainers, including Stonebwoy, Pappy Kojo, Efia Odo, E.L, Kelvyn Boy and Comedian Waris, joined the marches, which started on Thursday, September 21, to Saturday, September 23.

Protester shows marvellous dance moves at OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man, who joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, showed that one can express dissatisfaction and still have fun.

The young man was dancing and waving his handkerchief as a brass band played a song that possibly touched his heart.

In the video shared by 3FM on Facebook, the man was wearing black jean trousers on a black shirt with a blue denim jacket. He had a red and black hat on as well.

