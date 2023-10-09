West Ham fans have voted for Kudus as the man of the match in their game against Newcastle United

The 23-year-old scored a goal to give his side a point in their game against their opponents

Netizens who reacted to the news congratulated Kudus for his wonderful performance during the game

Mohammed Kudus has been voted man of the match by West Ham fans in their game against Newcastle United.

The talented Ghanaian player came on as a substitute in the 75th minute, replacing Tomas Soucek.

Kudus voted man of the match Photo credit: @WestHam/X

Source: Twitter

He announced his presence by scoring a wonderful goal in the 89th minute to give the home side a well-deserved point.

After the game, West Ham released a list of four players on their X page, urging fans to vote for their man of the match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 23-year-old Ghanaian player emerged as the victor as he garnered 74.3 per cent of the total votes.

Peeps react to the announcement

News about Kudus being voted by West Ham fans as the man of the match had gathered a lot of reactions, with many praising him for his stellar performance against Newcastle United.

@TaylorEdith commented:

Coming off the bench and winning man of the match Remember his name, kudus the boy from Ghana

@AsieduMends indicated:

Normal day at the office

@Kofiobengjnr reacted:

Light works for the star boy Mohammed Kudus

@Gracy_Art replied:

Kudus is some talent

@MrAdutwumbarima stated:

You ain't see nothing yet, mark this, but the problem will be how to keep him for a long term

@Samuel_amanor indicated:

Moyes doesn’t like skillful players and this will be difficult for Kudus to play under him

Stonebwoy delights as Kudus scores first EPL goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy was full of joy when he visited the London Stadium to watch Mohammed Kudus.

In a video shared on his Snapchat handle, the BHIM nation president could not contain his excitement when Kudus found the back of the net in the game against Newcastle United.

With unbridled enthusiasm, he was seen running around and repeatedly exclaiming, "That's my boy."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh