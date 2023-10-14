West Ham United has sent a reminder to dancehall star Stonebwoy after he promised to get a tattoo depicting the club

Stonebwoy promised to get the tattoo when he visited the London Stadium to watch Mohammed Kudus play

Stonebwoy met with the management of West Ham United after their game between the club and Newcastle United FC

West Ham’s love affair with Stonebwoy continued to blossom, with the dancehall star promising to get a tattoo of the English Premier League team last week.

This week, West Ham has come out with a cheeky reminder of Stonebwoy’s tattoo promise.

"We’re waiting for you, Stonebwoy,” the London team tweeted on Friday.

Stonebwoy was in London last week to watch Kudus score his first league goal for West Ham United.

Kudus’ first goal league goal for the London club was an 89th-minute equaliser against Newcastle United, which was struck cleanly from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan praised Mohammed Kudus after he scored his first league goal for West Ham.

"If he continues like this consistently, he will be a world class player," Gyan said.

Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny Newcastle United victory.

Asamoah Gyan said Mohammed Kudus was on his way to becoming a world-class player

West Ham fan finally meets Kudus

YEN.com.gh reported that a West Ham United fan met Mohammed Kudus and saw him play in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers after travelling from London.

The fan received a signed Black Stars jersey and posed for a picture with Kudus.

Lady cries heavily as she meets Kudus

YEN.com.gh reported that a lady was emotional when she met Kudus.

She wept uncontrollably when she gave her smartphone to a bystander to take a picture of her and the West Ham player.

