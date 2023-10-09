A video of a Ghanaian man sharing tips about the American lottery has stirred reactions online

He revealed that a passport is not an essential requirement one must have when applying for the lottery

Netizens who saw the video commended the young man for enlightening Ghanaians on the subject matter

A Ghanaian man living in the US has admonished his fellow countrymen and women to apply for the diversity visa programme popularly referred to as the American lottery.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @mustaphabekoe, in announcing that the registration for the American lottery is underway, also shared some vital information applicants must take note of.

Man reveals passport is not a requirement to apply for American lottery Photo credit:@mustaphabekoe/TikTok

He revealed that having a passport is not an essential requirement needed to apply for the visa programme, adding that once selected, the applicant can begin the process of acquiring the passport.

The young man also urged applicants to be careful regarding the passport picture used for the application process since any mistake could lead to disqualification.

Finally, he revealed that the application process is free and urged persons interested to visit dvprogram.state.gov to register.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1500 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video thanked the young man for enlightening them about the application process.

Ohui reacted:

I shouldn’t do more than one entry,how many times should I do it then

77 indicated:

pls had the link from a friend but, I was told am gonna get ,an email without me submitting my email address. and nun yet to come

officaljacinta stated:

Pls think before u apply coz if u don’t win it will cost u when one day u apply to travel later

@ajeibahmercy indicated:

Pls can u answer me am still in the university which education level should I choose

Don Raf replied:

I heard your visa will be denied if you have been disqualified for a Dv lottery before.

Lady in US urges Ghanaians not to rush to travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady based in the United States has offered advice to the youth regarding their quest to seek greener pastures abroad.

In an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Ama Koranteng said people who have decent jobs in Ghana should cool down on their craze to travel abroad, especially if they do not have the necessary requirements to make that journey.

The Wesley Girls High School old student said the hustle in the USA is real; hence Ghanaians who yearn to make that trip should be measured in their expectations.

Source: YEN.com.gh