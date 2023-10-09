American Lottery: Ghanaian Lawyer In US Shares Seven Tips For Winning Visa Lottery, Peeps React
- A video of a lawyer opening up on how applicants can successfully win the American lottery has gone viral
- Akua Poku revealed seven tips applicants must adhere to in order to win the lottery
- Netizens who saw the video commended the lawyer for enlightening them, whereas others also asked some questions
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Akua Poku, an immigration lawyer currently resident in the United States, has shared seven tips Ghanaians who yearn to win the Diversity Visa lottery, also known as the American lottery, must adhere to.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Akua Poku said the first tip that applicants must adhere to is to read the instructions regarding the application process.
Secondly, he advised prospective applicants to fill out the forms with the correct information.
The third tip was that applicants must not wait until the last date to apply.
Ghanaian lady interrupts video of TikToker, tells her to stop bragging: "You do not own a house here in UK"
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
For the fourth tip, the Wesley Girls' High School old student admonished married couples to submit their application separately
She urged applicants to submit only one entry once they see the success confirmation number page.
For the sixth tip, applicants were told to store their confirmation numbers safely, and finally pray they are selected.
Registration began on October 4 and will end on November 7 2023.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2,000 likes and 76 comments
Watch the video
Ghanaians ask more questions
Netizens who took to the comments section of the video sought clarity on some of the issues she raised
abena9436 indicated:
Please what do you mean by a low or high ranking number or case number?
jossy reacted:
Please I submitted the forms but it didn’t show successfully submitted neither did I receive a confirmation code. Should I redo it?
J.Wages indicated:
Good Afternoon, Lawyer Poku! If you’re trying to Check ur Case with ur A number and it say No Case Found for This A Number, what does it mean ??
use9309218793534 reacted:
If you are selected what happens? Will they help with jobs or financing and accommodation?
The Ali.G
Someone who has overstayed their visa and is living in the US “illegally” can they apply?
Ghanaian lady in US urges youth not to rush to travel abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady in the United States has offered advice to the youth regarding their quest to seek greener pastures abroad.
Ama Koranteng said people who have decent jobs in Ghana should not be in haste on their craze to travel abroad, especially if they do not have the necessary requirements to make that journey.
Ghanaian lady relocates to Canada, prays for persons back home: "May your passport be useful this year"
The Wesley Girls High School old student said the hustle in the USA is real hence Ghanaians who yearn to make that trip should be measured in their expectations.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh