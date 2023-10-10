COP George Alex Mensah (rtd) says he's not the bad guy in the Damapre leaked tape brouhaha

The former police commissioner told 3 News that the parliamentary committee probing the matter will find no fault on him

According to him, he spoke the truth about his former boss and in due course Parliament would vindicate him

Recently retired police commissioner Alex George Mensah has said he is confident he will be exonerated by a parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape that details a plot to oust the head of the police administration.

He is convinced that will emerge from the ongoing probe a clean man.

The retired police chief was among at least three people whose voices were heard on the tape plotting to get IGP George Akuffo Dampare removed from the top post. He has, however, alleged that the tape has been doctored.

COP George Alex Mensah (L) and Dr George Akuffo Dampare. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService

Speaking in an interview with 3 News recently, Mensah said truth would prevail and he will be would walk away from the hearing unblemished.

“I will be vindicated; I know what happened. Some things on the tape are lies; what I said, I said the truth and I will say it again anywhere. But I’m not ready to discuss it here as I said, because it’s before a committee. And I hope, we will wait until the committee comes out with their report, then everybody will know the truth,” COP Mensah (rtd) sounded confident.

IGP invited to appear before parliamentary committee

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that IGP George Akuffo Dampare was invited by the committee probing the plot to oust him.

The committee’s chairperson Atta Akyea said there was a need for Dampare to respond to the allegations made against him.

The IGP’s appearance before the committee is expected to be behind closed doors because of securing concerns.

IGP says he's forgiven officers who made baseless allegations against him

The IGP also said earlier that he would not bear a grudge against the police officers who made allegations against him.

Dampare said he coped with the tensions by offering forgiveness because of his Christian faith.

COP George Alex Mensah and another police chief, Supt George Asare, accused Dampare of being behind the leaked tape saga.

Before all these started, IGP Dampare grabbed headlines after he escorted some frightened pupils to their school. The kids looked scared when they saw the IGP's police-branded vehicle.

He used the opportunity to engage the schoolchildren and educate them on why they should not fear the police.

