A Ghanaian woman has left many feeling emotional after an audio of her speaking about her plight in the UK went viral

The lady said she has been jobless ever since she arrived in the country and was hoping for people to come to her aid

Netizens who saw the audio expressed sadness over the woman's plight, with many expressing hope that she will get support

Abena Mercedes, a Ghanaian TikToker currently based in the UK, has shared the plight of her fellow countrywoman whose quest to relocate to that country in search of greener pastures has ended in regret.

Taking to TikTok, Abena Mercedes shared an audio where the lady whose identified was not made known reached out to her about the challenges she is facing in the country.

Shedding tears, the disgruntled lady revealed that she took a loan with the help of her mother to move to the country, only for her prospective employees to deny her the job she envisaged.

After four months, the lady is not only jobless but also has no place to sleep and no idea how to get the next meal.

"Now the lenders are pursuing my mother for the loan she took, anytime she calls me, I feel troubled, which really pains me. I also left behind my child in Ghana, and I am thinking about how he will be fed."

She pleaded with TikToker to help spread the word that she is in distress and would be appreciative if anyone would assist her in getting a job.

Ghanaians react to the concern of the young lady

Many people who reacted to the audio urged the lady to be strong with others hoping she gets the help she desires.

The Predictor commented:

Finally, the Agents have turned the UK into the Middle East, Kuwait, and Jordan travel. Mmmmmmmmm

Harold mireku reacted:

sad story. I bet if u had told her earlier not to make this move to UK they'll call u enemy of progress. I pray God see you through

kumih12 indicated:

People must be very careful uk is not joke , if you are coming be prepared hard times ahead

Nana Boakye added:

Auntie Abena you need to broadcast some of these viove to our brother and sister back home. Don't fall for care visa without work please.

user323408289577 replied:

Eiiii my Aunty’s story of her life. Not knowing her own friend was the agent who sold a COS that has no work for her. The way she is struggling hmmmm.

