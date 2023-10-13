A video of a young lady's actions as she arrived in the UK has sparked funny reactions on TikTok

The lady revealed she had no plans of returning soon especially considering the preparations she had made

Netizens who watched the video laughed at the reaction of the lady, with many people agreeing with her stance

A young Ghanaian lady has cracked ribs online after she arrived in the UK and gave her initial impression of her new country.

In a TikTok video, the lady @sandybest200, who was seen checking her items after arriving, expressed delight that she too, had relocated to the UK.

Lady refutes idea of returning to Ghana now Photo credit:@sandybest200/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She dashed the hopes of loved ones who were hopeful of reuniting with her soon by revealing that the thought of returning to Ghana would only cross her mind after she had stayed in the country for a number of years.

The lady explained that she came prepared for the trip and showed the items she brought.

"I came well prepared, I came with my picture frames, so that should tell you I am not returning now," she stated.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 8,000 likes and 100 comments

Peeps agree with her decision

Ghanaians who watched the video laughed at her reaction, with many agreeing with her decision.

abenaabigail07 stated:

I have been waiting for their comments but still i haven't seen anything yet why why.This is just the beginning.Sandy one, Queen of pressure

comfortagyemang465 stated:

Stay there sweetheart na ghana fo) kasa Paa, I Love You dear

user8816349182334 commented:

I knew you had ur visa before u posted it here

HER HIGHNESS reacted:

what r u coming back to do? Anka u be kako

comfortagyemang465 commented:

FAFAFORREAL added:

nice dear show as how u were able to park all this please

Lady in UK admits she does not speak to some of her family members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in the UK has cut ties with some family members and friends in Ghana.

Rosina Sarkodie, in an interview, said she had been forced to cease communication with most of her friends because of their demands.

Rosina said she could not fulfil their requests and decided to stop contacting them.

She indicated that most Ghanaians who travel to the UK are stingy because of the enormous taxes and bills they have to pay.

Source: YEN.com.gh