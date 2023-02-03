A Ghanaian lady has marvelled at netizens online after she revealed how things are going ever since she travelled abroad

In a video on TikTok, the lady shared before and after of her time in Ghana as compared to when she travelled to the UK

Netizens who saw the video admitted that the young lady has changed since travelling abroad

A young lady has sent social media into a meltdown after she opened up on her transformation since she relocated to the United Kingdom from Ghana

In a clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @serwahakua shared before and after photos of her time in Ghana and now in the United Kingdom.

Ghanaian lady shows massive transformation since travelling to the UK

The first photo she took in Ghana was decent however she looked slim coupled with the fact that the background of the photo shows things were all that good for her financially.

In the next set of pictures which were taken in the UK, the difference in terms of physical transformation and living conditions is clear.

She was stylishly and elegantly dressed as she posed for pictures with swagger and confidence.

The young lady made it known that she had been in the UK for just 12 months as compared to Ghana where she lived for 22 years.

Ghanaians congratulate her

Netizens who saw the video thronged to the comment section to share their views with many acknowledging the changes whereas others also prayed for opportunities like this.

Vickydarling269:

Massive change I tap into this ooo Amen

jessicameisu:

Am happy 4 u sweet Sis. May God continue 2 shower His grace onto u

Cash ville walker:

I tap into your blessing association let’s show our sister some love

Pastor Addai Mununkum:

The difference is very huge

kingsleynyaningbo:

God is good

