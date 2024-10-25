A video of a young lady's advice to national service personnel has gone viral on social media

This comes after she admonished national service personnel to actively start applying for jobs three months into their service

Many people who took to the comment section of the video thanked her for the advice

A Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions following her advice to the 2024/2025 national service personnel.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted on the TikTok page of @theagvoice, the young lady advised service personnel to start looking for jobs in the third month of the mandatory service.

Ghanaian lady advises national service personnel in a trending video. Photo credit: @theagvoice/TikTok

She explained that applying for a job during your mandatory service gives you a sense of what to expect when it comes to job hunting.

Using herself as an example, she said she used the same strategy during her service period, which worked well for her.

"It is possible that a company will interview you for a role and employ you even before you are done with your service.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 16 comments.

Ghanaians commend her for her advice

Many people who commented on the video thanked the lady for the advice, and some expressed a desire to try it out.

ABBY reacted:

"I’m barely a month into my nss but I’ve started job hunting. I was granted an interview recently and they seem impressed. But one thing I don’t know if I should quit my nss in any case I’m employed."

Fafali reacted:

"NSS can be done for only 6months. Research on that."

Akosua Agyapong added:

"Definitely trying this. Thank you."

