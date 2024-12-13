Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah scored his first goal in the Europa League this season against Frankfurt

The Black Stars forward's family were in France to watch the winger play for Olympique Lyonnais against the Germans

Nuamah is attracting interest from clubs in the English Premier League ahead of the winter transfer window

Ernest Nuamah could not hide his emotions after scoring in front of his family during the Europa League game against Frankfurt.

The Ghana international extended Olympique Lyon's lead in the 3-2 victory at Groupama Stadium with a sensational curler in the second half.

Nuamah was replaced with 18 minutes remaining as Jordan Veretout came on for the Ghanaian.

Ernest Nuamah scores in front of family as Lyon beat Frankfurt. Photo: Olivier Chassignole.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, Nuamah is seen pointing to his parents in the stands as he almost broke down into tears of joy.

The talented forward has endured a tough run since his move to Fulham collapsed at the last minute after he decided not to join the English club.

He has, however, been in the news as one of the players set to be offloaded by Lyon due to their financial struggles.

Meanwhile, in a good start to the game by the visitors, Ansgar Knauff opened the scoring after 18 minutes but Lyon responded moment later their Rayan Cherki.

After the break, Malick Fofona gave Lyon the lead before Nuamah extended the advantage two minutes later.

However, late in the game, red-hot Omar Marmoush pulled one back for Frankfurt.

Crystal Palace enter race for Nuamah

The winger is already on the radar of several clubs with Crystal Palace the latest to join the race for his signature, as reported by The Hard Tackle.

Everton and Fulham are also monitoring the player as they prepare to make an offer in the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances and netted a goal for Lyon this season.

Galatasaray interested in Nuamah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Turkish giants Galatasaray are preparing to make a move for Ernest Nuamah in January.

The Turkish champions are ready to make an offer of around ten million Euros for the Ghanaian winger.

Nuamah is expected to leave in the winter transfer window as Lyon stares relegation over financial constraints.

Source: YEN.com.gh