A young man from Belgium has triggered reactions on social media after he reportedly rode a bicycle from his country to Ghana.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, captured him in a cycling kit riding in the rain at a town in the Western Region.

In a bid to satisfy his curiosity, a Ghanaian man asked the Belgian why he was riding under such conditions.

It was at that point that the man revealed that he set off from Belgium on a bicycle in March with the mission of riding to Ghana

"I decided in March, and I left for the journey with my bike and cycled to France, Spain, Morrocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, all the way to Ghana. I spent one month in Dakar resting".

He explained in the video that a major factor informing his decision to embark on this journey was that he wanted to learn more about Africa.

He praised Ghanaians for the hospitality, adding that he was on his way to Accra.

Ghanaians react to the actions of the young man

Most people who watched the video congratulated the young man for his determination and will to succeed.

Blessing Ahiable replied

his bike is stronger than most people relationships..noo cap

Benji donkoh stated:

nice job,very soon I go to Europe with bear foot trust me

septemkhalez0 indicated:

now south Africa is visa free so am moving to South next year with bicycle

Allah Wati commented:

I think this one is good more down when moto and car no Petor

$TERLING added:

Abeg where he don reach..i wan join am make we go America..

