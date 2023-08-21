Despite Media Presenter, Kwami Sefa Kayi, attended the Wanderlust Ghana team's eventful return party in Ghana

This comes after the majority of the 13 explorers arrived in London, one drove around Europe in a G-Wagon, and the remaining two concluded their journey in Morocco

The group, which travelled from Accra to London by road from Sunday, July 23, to Sunday, August 6, celebrated their return home on Sunday, August 20

The Wanderlust Ghana explorers who embarked on the road trip from Ghana's Accra to London, UK, hosted an arrival party in Ghana on Sunday, August 20.

The squad of 12 men and one woman set out on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from Accra through Aburi to Nsawam, Kumasi, Sunyani to Dormaa and then via Golokrom to Cote d'Ivoire as part of their trip to the UK.

Sefa Kayi chills with Accra to London by road team after they return to Ghana. Photo credit: Wanderlust GHANA.

The 16-day journey reached its triumphant conclusion on August 6, as the convoy travelled through Morroco, ferried through Spain, before they drove to Monaco and France.

The Wanderlust Ghana team arrived in London amidst jubilant celebrations and a flurry of excitement on the arrival day; one had travelled around Europe in a G-Wagon, and the remaining two concluded their journey in Morocco.

As part of London activities, the explorers visited the Ghana High Commission in the UK. On August 20, they arrived at the Kotoka International Airport before hosting an arrival party to celebrate their return to Ghana.

Wanderlust Ghana team arrive in Ghana:

Ghanaian media star, Kwami Sefa Kayi, attended the group's welcoming party, where he posed with some of the members in photos.

See some of the images below:

Some online users react

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks below:

Wenty Alfah Kwofie commented:

Wow, I miss Sena Dey. He definitely would have been here in these photos.

Felix Awuku said:

Nice.

Yaw George mentioned:

Welcome, home.

Boah Cleddy requested:

Please, we need the Kumasi version.

Charles Baidoo said:

Welcome home.

Frank Danso posted:

Nice one.

