A video of a young student's reaction after seeing a fleet of cars has gone viral on social media

The young student was enveloped in emotion as he moved closer to have a better look at the plush cars

Many people who watched the video urged the young student to stay focused in life, with many saying he would own his dream car

A Ghanaian student has left many people emotional after a video of him staring at a fleet of vehicles surfaced on the internet.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed the heartwarming moment the young student who was in his uniform and apparently on his way home decided to stop and admire a fleet of nice cars in a parking lot.

A Ghanaian student gets emotional as he sees a fleet of cars Photo credit:@kelvinbonsu7/TikToK

Source: TikTok

As if he was going to make a purchase, the young man moved closer to the cars, shook his head and brought out an exercise book from his bag after which he continued his walk.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 100,000 likes and 800 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

The touching moment saw many thronging the comment section of the video to urge the young student to stay focused, whereas others also assured him that he would also own his dream car one day.

LIL FLIP reacted

don't worry we will buy some inshallah

Steve Costy indicated:

Man unless u pass the left side ooo cus now nana addo increase the price ooo

BORO stated:

May God answer your prayers

Agana Eugene added:

only the street witness our pains. dream chaser no the loss guide.

user3501388666464 Kelly commented:

Your future is bright and Your dream is big i love that

Kobby Cleanzy Junior reacted:

Better Days Ahead Brother

