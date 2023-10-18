Adorable Moment A Ghanaian Student Got Emotional On Seeing Fleet Of Cars Trends: "You Will Own One"
- A video of a young student's reaction after seeing a fleet of cars has gone viral on social media
- The young student was enveloped in emotion as he moved closer to have a better look at the plush cars
- Many people who watched the video urged the young student to stay focused in life, with many saying he would own his dream car
A Ghanaian student has left many people emotional after a video of him staring at a fleet of vehicles surfaced on the internet.
The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed the heartwarming moment the young student who was in his uniform and apparently on his way home decided to stop and admire a fleet of nice cars in a parking lot.
As if he was going to make a purchase, the young man moved closer to the cars, shook his head and brought out an exercise book from his bag after which he continued his walk.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 100,000 likes and 800 comments
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
The touching moment saw many thronging the comment section of the video to urge the young student to stay focused, whereas others also assured him that he would also own his dream car one day.
LIL FLIP reacted
don't worry we will buy some inshallah
Steve Costy indicated:
Man unless u pass the left side ooo cus now nana addo increase the price ooo
BORO stated:
May God answer your prayers
Agana Eugene added:
only the street witness our pains. dream chaser no the loss guide.
user3501388666464 Kelly commented:
Your future is bright and Your dream is big i love that
Kobby Cleanzy Junior reacted:
Better Days Ahead Brother
