Omari Osei is a Ghanaian living abroad who, at a point, wanted to return to Ghana, but the salary he received deterred him from doing that

He said his salary motivated him to work harder and earn more in the UK since he wouldn't earn that much in Ghana

The man explained that most people in Ghana work hard for meagre salaries, but for him, he is sure of his earnings if he performs

Omari Osei, a Ghanaian man living abroad, has shared what inspired him to stay and work in the UK.

He said comparing the employment situation in Ghana to the UK, workers back home don't earn enough to work effectively.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Omari Osei said he is encouraged by his salary alone to work harder in the UK.

Omari Osei said he has been in the UK for only a year but his salary motivates him to stay

He explained that he would receive what he was due to him promptly. He compared it to working in Ghana, where employers demand high efficiency but do not pay the required amount. He said this makes most employees in Ghana face financial hardships or fail to give their best.

“The employers in Ghana are to be blamed. They don't pay the workers well, so they don't put in effort. Don't expect them to give off their best if you haven't paid salaries."

"In the UK, no one compels me to be diligent because I receive my salary on time. I even want to work more hours because I know I will receive what I am due," he explained.

Omari Osei concluded that working in the UK is more demanding than in Ghana. He almost moved back to Ghana after he arrived in the UK earlier.

"When I received my first salary, I thought of my job in Ghana and what I earned then. So I decided to stay in the UK, work and save more money because it is better here."

Watch the video below:

Man living in the UK advised Ghanaians who make between GH¢5k To GH¢7k not to relocate abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in the UK said people should not travel abroad if they receive a decent income.

Yaw said that a person who earns between GH¢5,000 to GH¢7,000 as a monthly salary should not forsake their jobs to travel in search of greener pastures.

"So those people can travel abroad for holidays or vacation, but for me, I would advise you not to come and hustle here.”

Man discourages lazy people from travelling

Another Ghanaian made headlines when he urged sluggish people to abandon their plans to migrate overseas for greener pastures.

According to the man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse, the main concept of success overseas is hard effort, and anyone without that quality should avoid travelling at all costs.

