A video of a boy wearing a winter jacket in Ghana has stirred reactions on social media

This comes after the boy was questioned as to whether he has plans of travelling to the UK or Canada

Many people who saw the video expressed optimism that the young man will travel abroad

A man is trending online after he decided to question a young boy for wearing a winter jacket in Ghana on a sunny afternoon.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @kwabenadapaah0, showed the moment the boy stood still as he listened to questions from the man about the choice of his dress.

Man stunned to see a boy wearing a winter jacket Photo credit: @kwabenadapaah0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Initially, the boy answered no when quizzed as to whether he was heading to the airport to board a flight either to the UK or Canada.

He clarified that he had been wearing the jacket since morning.

The 30-second video had gathered over 3000 likes and 400 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the actions of the man

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the decision of the boy to wear a winter jacket during the day, whereas others also said he would travel abroad.

E R N Y commented:

Ibe girls jacket koraa

GEM stated:

He’s even trying to explain that hes been wearing it since morning

E R N Y stated:

Ibe girls jacket koraa

emmadiesel745 added

wofa he's here with me in Canada, eating some McDonald's

Diamond said

@nanahemaamc come see the winter jacket we can't buy

@afarewaa0 replied:

We were packing things to Ghana and my I added my winter jacket my mum told me to take it out I told her someone will wear it when it gets there

Abbygirl stated:

Practice makes perfect

Ohene Amoako Mega wrote:

I can see snow around him….-5 degrees outside

Men in UK stunned over cost of dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaian men in the UK expressed astonishment over the cost of clothes in that country.

The TikTok video, which has since gone viral, showed the duo in an apparel store lamenting after realising that one shirt cost £400, equivalent to GH¢5,600.

One of the men people who appear fashionable is rich, adding that many would opt to go in for inexpensive dresses due to the cost factor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh