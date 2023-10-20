A young man has warmed hearts online after he revealed he has been called to the Ghana Bar

He also expressed delight that he gets to add the law profession to his work as an architect

Many people who saw the post congratulated the young man on being called to the Bar

A Ghanaian architect, Osman Ayariga, has taken to social media to announce that he has earned the enviable title of Esquire after being called to the Bar.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man shared some captivating photos of himself nicely dressed in a lawyer's robe.

He explained that the knowledge gained from these two fields will greatly shape her into becoming a better person.

"I proudly join the noble Legal Profession and enrolled on the Ghana Bar. This comes after years of practising another noble profession as an Architect. Two very esteemed professions that require extreme meticulosity."

"Architecture has informed my comprehension of issues from different perspectives of life. Key amongst the lots is the basic principle that the foundation of a building should be strong enough to carry the entire building. Law has taught me never to break any law. A well-woven intellectual blend of Law and Architecture has just been birthed"

"Esquire, some will affectionately call me, but what is required of me is not just titles but to contribute positively to humanity. I am always ready to serve," a part of his Facebook read.

He concluded by thanking God and everyone who has played an instrumental role in his success.

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 1000 likes and 1000 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate him

Many people who reacted to the post congratulated Osman for achieving his ambition of becoming a lawyer.

Onasis Kobby contacted:

Congratulations Lawyer Architect Ayariga. More knowledge!

Richard Alemiya replied:

Once again, congratulations on this remarkable accomplishment. Wishing you all the best in your legal career

Schandorf Adu Bright added:

Congratulations Honorable. You are a true fighter and achiever!!!

Xatse Derick Emmanuel reacted:

Congrats Osman Ayariga Esq. Uve made us proud and we are also proud of you.

Kate Achuliwor added:

Congratulations Osman. This is the beginning of greater achievements

Over 1,000 trained lawyers get called to the bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the General Legal Council is calling 1,092 newly qualified lawyers to the Ghana Bar.

The annual Call to the Bar event enrols the new lawyers as members of the Ghana Bar Association.

In 2023, there were 2898 candidates, of which 946 missed out on being called.

