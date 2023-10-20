Three brothers are trending online after news emerged that they had been called to the Ghana Bar on the same day

One of the brothers shared amazing photos of him and his siblings neatly dressed for the Call of the Bar event

Many Ghanaians, in reacting to the post, commended the trio for the amazing achievement

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for three Ghanaian brothers who have been called to the Ghana Bar.

News of their amazing feat was made public on X when one of the brothers, @_sigis, shared photos and a video of himself and his siblings neatly dressed in robes as they got ready for the call to Bar event

Three Ghanaian brothers called to the Bar Photo credit: _sigis/X

Source: Twitter

The post was made on the backdrop of an earlier tweet by an X user @edemagban two years ago, who congratulated the brothers for successfully passing the Ghana School of Law entrance exams.

"Three siblings(1st, 2nd & 4th born) wrote the GSL Entrance Exasms & ALL 3 made it with very remarkable scores.3rd Born graduated with distinction as a Doctor 3 years ago. Congrats my brother, @_sigis and the Phixon-Owoo’s. A family blessed with INTELLECT. Proud of you."

The post, which was captioned "2 years later", had gathered over 46,000 views and 13 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend them

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the brothers for the amazing feat.

@monneyhunter stated:

The Phixon brothers

@1tedbaker

Congratulations Apsu

@yaafosuah added:

Please congratulations on your two years…i have a question though

@abena_safoa_

This is everything. Congratulations

@KwekuNoom

Proud JamesTown Boys. Congratulations

@willie_moo wrote:

Congratulations

Over 1,000 lawyers get called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the General Legal Council has called 1,092 newly qualified lawyers to the Ghana Bar.

The annual Call to the Bar event will enrol the new lawyers as members of the Ghana Bar Association.

This number of lawyers called to the Bar this year is an improvement on the figure of 1,075 from 2022.

Data have shown in 2023, there were 2898 candidates, of which 946 missed out on being called.

