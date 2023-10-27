A video shows students at Berekum College of Education in Ghana congratulating their peer after he reportedly won GH¢180,000 by accurately predicting the outcome of a football match through sports betting

The footage captures friends cheering and chanting as they embrace the betting winner upon his return to the dormitory

The news has sparked debate online about the prevalence of youth gambling on sports betting in Ghana

A video has emerged showing students at Berekum College of Education in Ghana congratulating their peer who has reportedly won GH¢180,000 in sports betting.

The footage shared by blogger Sikaofficial1 captures the young man being hailed enthusiastically by fellow students upon his return to the dormitory.

Friends are heard cheering his name and chanting "champion!" as they envelope him in celebratory hugs.

A Ghanaian student wins money in sports betting Photo credit: Sikaofficial1

According to sources, the Berekum College of Education student accurately predicted the outcome of a weekend football match, leading to his massive windfall from the sports betting company.

Many online commenters have expressed surprise that the undergraduate was able to successfully stake such a large amount.

The blogger indicated that the newfound wealth has quickly made the betting winner "the man of the moment" on campus. The student can be seen in the video smiling but remaining relatively composed amidst the excitement.

The news has ignited discussion on social media, with many netizens reacting to the footage and debating the wisdom of youth gambling their education funds on sports betting. However, others have congratulated the lucky winner.

