A Ghanaian lady named Brittney, in an episode of Find Your Match, a popular dating show hosted by Gabe The Sharkboy, stirred controversy when she rejected a potential match solely based on his tribal affiliation.

During the episode, when presented with the opportunity to be paired with a young man of Ewe ethnicity, Brittney made her bias clear. She stated that she did not wish to pursue the connection because of the young man's tribal background and also expressed concerns about their alleged involvement in voodoo practices.

Brittney's remarks on the show have since caused an uproar and a heated debate among Ghanaians on social media. Many have expressed their disappointment with her stance and have called for greater education and awareness on the topic. Some said the lady was young and did not know better.

Brittney sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

leonelz007 commented:

That misconception and stereotypical mindset about ewes is so disgusting and embarrassing and not to be entertained in our society

_RMBY said:

This mentality in 2023? Slow

miki_djan reacted:

hehehe... charley, the fact that she said it like that koraa shows her immaturity.

