A viral video shows a Ghanaian pastor angrily reacting after finding a piece of illicit drug left as an offering in his collection bowl during an outdoor service

In his outraged sermon, the preacher condemns the act and threatens divine retribution on whoever mocked him in this way

The bizarre incident has sparked debate on social media about appropriate conduct within Ghana's religious communities

A viral video shows a Ghanaian night preacher angrily reacting after discovering a piece of illicit drug had been placed in his offertory bowl.

The footage, shared on Twitter by user @ndwomfie, captures the pastor railing against the unidentified person who deposited the offering.

In his outraged sermon, the preacher condemns the act, stating that: "If I fast and pray for 2 days, whoever did this will not be able to have peace in their life."

Ghanaian pastor complains over prophesy Photo credit: @ndwomfie via Twitter; The Yudel Media via Getty Images

Source: UGC

He expresses bafflement at why someone would mock him in such a way during his ministry. According to sources, the incident occurred recently during his outdoor revival service.

It is unclear what specific kind of illegal substance was actually left in the bowl. However, the pastor insisted it was an illegal drug meant to taunt him.

The viral video has sparked reactions on social media, with some condemning the offensive act while others found humour in the pastor's angry reaction. Many note that leaving illicit substances in offertory goes against religious principles.

Some commenters also pointed out the preacher's threat of divine retribution could be seen as unpastoral. Nonetheless, the bizarre incident has fueled discussion about respect and appropriate conduct within Ghana's religious communities.

Watch the video below:s

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh